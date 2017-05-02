Mutilated Soldier's Cremation On Hold, Family Asks For Yogi Adityanath

New Delhi: At a village in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria, the cremation of Prem Sagar - the murdered and mutilated Border Security Force man whose daughter wanted "50 heads for his sacrifice" - is yet to happen. The family wants Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to come to the village and see the body. The villagers second the demand. The authorities say they hope that the deadlock will be resolved shortly.
Mr Sagar's son says the last rites of his father won't be conducted till the Chief Minister comes.
Mr Sagar and army jawan Paramjit Singh were part of a three-member team that had gone to the spot on the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir to check on a snapped communication line. Their mutilated bodies were recovered around 8.30 in the morning. Top sources said they could have been decoyed there and there is a possibility that the terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba could have been involved in the attack, with the backing of Pakistani army.
The sarpanch of the village, Rajinder Singh, told ANI that the people were "angry". "The government should take revenge, otherwise soldiers will keep getting martyred," he said.
In Punjab's Tarn Taran district, the cremation of Paramjit Singh too, was held up for a while earlier today, as the family refused to believe he was dead. Whose body is this? It is all behind (concealed in) this box" they said, pointing to the coffin draped with the national flag. "We are not being shown the body? Why?" they questioned.
When the soldier's wife, Paramjit Kaur, insisted on a last look, she was distraught at the sight of the headless body. "I am proud of my husband but it is very painful to see the state of his body," she wailed.
Demands for retribution have come from all quarters. The opposition parties have urged the government to punish Pakistan, which has denied India's allegations.
The army has issued a warning, saying "such despicable act will be appropriately responded". Hinting at strong action which goes over and above counter-fire at the Line of Control, Union Minister Arun Jaitley has said, "Such acts are unheard of even during war...The sacrifice of these soldiers will not go in vain... the army will respond appropriately." Last year, after the huge terror strike at Uri, the army had launched surgical strikes on terror bases across the Line of Control.