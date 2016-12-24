'You Didn't Fulfill Promise': Anna Hazare Raps Kejriwal Over Donors List

Highlights Anna Hazare wrote a letter to Arvind Kejriwal on Friday. He said that Mr Kejriwal hasn't fulfilled his promise of bringing change. The AAP said Mr Hazare is being misled by Congress leaders.

Criticising Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly removing the list of donors from the Aam Aadmi Party website, social activist Anna Hazare has questioned what differentiates AAP from other parties.

Mr Hazare claimed that several activists had sent him a note and brought the issue to his attention.

"You had promised that AAP will show the details of all donations received by it on the party website.. In the letter (that I received), the activists have written that the list of donors has been removed from the AAP website since June 2016," Mr Hazare wrote, in a letter, to the AAP national convenor.

He further accused Mr Kejriwal of prioritising power and money over bringing about change.

"You promised me as well as the society that you will bring change. I feel sad that you didn't fulfil you promise," he said.

Reacting to the developments, AAP's national treasurer Raghav Chadha said that Mr Hazare was being misled by Congress leaders and accused the BJP of using state agencies against their donors.

"Congress leaders are misleading Anna while BJP uses state agencies to harass our donors," Mr Chadha reacted, challenging the BJP and Congress to come clean on party funding.

He further said that 92 per cent of AAP's funding is transparent and comes through net banking, credit and debit cards and cheques.



(With inputs from Agencies)

