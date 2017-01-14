After Rahul Gandhi's 'Hand' Remark, BJP Guns For Congress Poll Symbol

The BJP has alleged that Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi violated the model code of conduct by "co-relating the Congress election symbol with religious figures". The party has filed a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer of Uttar Pradesh, where elections will take place next month, against the Congress leader. The BJP has also sought the withdrawal of the Congress' election symbol 'hand' and also cancellation of its recognition as a national party."Rahul Gandhi, at a convention, named as 'Jan Vedna Sammelan' in Delhi on January 11, 2017, made religious comments by co-relating the symbol of Indian National Congress with religious gods such as Shivji, Guru Nanak, Buddha, Mahavir and Islam, violating the provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, MCC and the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court," the BJP wrote in its complaint on Friday.Mr Gandhi had said: "I found Congress symbol in Shivji, Guru Nanak, Buddha, Mahavir's pictures. I asked Karan Singhji what does it mean? He said (it means) 'don't get afraid.'""It's a blatant violation of the model code of conduct and strict action should be taken against Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party for trying to influence voters not only in Uttar Pradesh but also in other poll-bound states, "said senior BJP leader Bhupendra Yadav.Rejecting the allegation, Congress leader PL Punia said, "What Rahul (Gandhi) said was just a statement to highlight the high recall value and the emotional bond with the Congress symbol. What is so objectionable about that? "Demanding the cancellation of the Congress' recognition as a national party, the BJP letter said, "The Congress party has not disassociated itself from the statements of Shri Rahul Gandhi. Therefore, it has also further violated the Model Code of Conduct.""Under Para 16A and 18 of the Election Symbols Order, 1968, and the allotment of hand symbol of Congress party may kindly be withdrawn with immediate effect, along with cancellation of its recognition as a national party," the BJP letter read.Elections will take place in Uttar Pradesh in seven phases from February 11 to March 8.