After Failed Launch, India's First Private Satellite In 'Celestial Grave' Space agency ISRO has all the telemetry data on failure and hopes to resolve issue in a few weeks.

IRNSS-1H satellite was built by a consortium led by Alpha Design Technologies. New Delhi: After the launch of India's first private-sector manufactured satellite, the IRNSS-1H,



After the launch of India's first private-sector manufactured satellite, the IRNSS-1H, was declared unsuccessful on Thursday , the space vehicle PSLV has been grounded until a high-level committee finds out what went wrong. In space science parlance, the satellite is resting in its "celestial grave".A team, led by the head of Vikram Sarabhai Space Center, Dr K Sivan, has been formed to look into the failure. They will meet tomorrow in Thiruvananthapuram.Officals from space agency ISRO said it was due to a "trivial issue" of the satellite's protective heat shield not getting separated and droping off that led to the failure.This was the second failure of PSLV(Polar Satelltite Launch Vehicle), which had taken up the 1,425 kg satellite to space in its 41st mission.Scientists said the first satellite built by a private consortium, however, continues to emit signal even though it is enclosed in a heat shield. ISRO said the private vendor, led by Alpha Design Technologies, will not be penalised.Led by Colonel HS Shankar, a team of 70 scientists supervised the operations. The Rs. 400-crore company had been tasked to make two satellites. The second is expected to be finished by April 2018.India's second mission to moon, Chandrayaan-2, planned for launch in the first quarter of 2018, is unlikely to be stalled as the rocket is different. However, Team Indus, the Indian team competing in the Google Lunar XPrize lunar mission contest and using the PSLV, is likely to face delays.For ISRO, several first launches have not gone down well. The maiden launch of the Satellite Launch Vehicle-3 in 1979 had been a failure; so was the launch of Augmented Satellite Launch Vehicle in 1987. In 1993, the first voyage of the PSLV, which is now considered the workhorse of Indian space missions, had been a failure as well.