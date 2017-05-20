After Climbing Mount Everest Four Times, Anshu Jamsenpa Attempts Double Ascent

Anshu Jamsenpa, a mother of two, had scaled the world's highest mountain on May 16, the fourth time in six years.

Updated: May 20, 2017 17:04 IST
Guwahati:  World record holder mountaineer Anshu Jamsenpa from Arunachal Pradesh who climbed Mt Everest on May 16 is attempting another ascent, her second ascent in the same season.

Ms Jamsenpa, a mother of two, had reached the top of Mt Everest on May 16 and began her second ascent yesterday morning, a press statement issued by her spokesman Nanda Kirat Dewan said here today.

"We are happy to share with the nation that Anshu is attempting the double ascent as planned and began her summit to the peak yesterday after officials and doctors on examination found her fit to carry out the expedition", he said.

According to the last contact established, she had reached near Camp four after holding for few minutes at Camp two and without waiting at Camp one which shows that she is energised and motivated to complete this summit in the shortest possible time, he said.
 
mountaineer anshu jamsenpa

Anshu Jamsenpa will be the only women mountaineer to climb the highest peak for the fifth time.

Ms Jamsenpa's husband and President of All Arunachal Pradesh Mountaineering and Adventure Sports Association Tsering Wange said that all she now needs is "our blessings, prayers and support".

She will better her own record, if she successfully completes this feat and will be the only women mountaineer to climb the highest peak for the fifth time, She already holds the record of being the only woman in the world to climb the top of the world's tallest peak
twice in a single season.

Ms Jamsenpa earlier scaled Mount Everest thrice. She conquered the peak twice within 10 days between May 12 and 21, 2011, and made her third successful attempt on May 18, 2013.

