Actor Dhruv Bhandari Marries Fiancee Shruti Merchant. Pics Here

TV actor Dhruv Bhandari married choreographer Shruti Merchant in an intimate ceremony on June 20 but made the wedding announcement on Sunday. "Happy Sunday from Mr and Mrs Bhandari. Thank you for showering us with so much love and warm wishes! I love you all," Dhruv wrote in the caption of an adorable pic from their wedding day. The couple were colour coordinated in pink and gold at the wedding - Shruti opted for an embellished lehenga while Dhruv complemented her in a sherwani. The wedding was preceded by a mehendi ceremony on June 19 and was accompanied with post shaadi celebrations on June 21. The wedding festivities were held at Mauritius' Paradis Beachcomber Golf Resort - Dhruv's friends and fans have curated and shared pictures on social media.
In an interview with Times Of India, the 31-year-old actor said that he and Shruti were part of the same college but they only met after joining the industry. "Sparks flew the moment I saw her and I vowed that I'd end up with her. We got along like a house on fire since we had many things in common. Surprisingly, we had both studied in the same college, but had never meet then," TOI quoted Dhruv as saying. Dhruv and Shruti reportedly met on the sets of a play and dates for over four years.
Dhruv and Shruti's wedding was attended by just close friends and family - just what they wanted. Of keeping their wedding a low-key affair, he told TOI: "Shruti and I are fiercely protective about our personal lives. We like to enjoy our private moments without any intrusion. That's why we decided to talk about the wedding only after tying the knot."
Dhruv Bhandari has featured in films like Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji and Paisa Ho Paisa and is best known for playing the lead role in TV show Tere Sheher Mein. Shruti Merchant is celebrated choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant's sister and was on the panel of judges for reality show Dance India Dance 4.