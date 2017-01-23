Activist Bela Bhatia Attacked At Home In Chhattisgarh's Bastar, Asked To Leave In 24 Hours

An activist was threatened in Chhattisgarh's Bastar today by some 30 men who allegedly barged into her home and gave her 24 hours to leave. Bela Bhatia, a researcher and social activist, was allegedly told by the goons that she would be killed and her home would be burnt down if she didn't leave immediately.The attackers came in an SUV and several bikes, Ms Bhatia's partner, renowned economist Jean Dreze, said. "They threatened to burn the house, killed her dog etc, and also threatened the landlady," he said.Dr Dreze said Ms Bhatia somehow managed to call the police, who came but could not do much."Bela agreed to leave and pleaded for time - a few days. They refused and wanted her to leave immediately. Eventually they agreed to give her 24 hours to leave," he said.Ms Bhatia has worked for several years in Bastar, a part of Chhattisgarh that is severely affected by Maoist violence. She has alleged threats ever since she helped tribal women allegedly raped by security personnel file police cases in 2015.