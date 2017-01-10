Arvind Kejriwal For Punjab Chief Minister? Manish Sisodia Comment Fuels Speculation

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia today urged the people of Punjab to "vote as if you are voting for Arvind Kejriwal". This was interpreted as a dead giveaway that Mr Kejriwal is his party's chief ministerial candidate for Punjab, where elections will be held February 4."When you are voting, think that you are voting for Arvind Kejriwal. Your vote is in the name of Kejriwal," Mr Sisodia, the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, said while addressing a public meeting in Mohali.Asked for a clarification by reporters, Mr Sisodia did not rule out the possibility."Why are you asking me? MLAS (Lawmakers) will decide," Mr Sisodia said, asked whether Mr Kejriwal is the party's chief ministerial candidate in Punjab."Regardless of who becomes chief minister, I will say this. Punjab's Chief Minister will be someone who will free the state of drugs and corruption," he said.Amid speculation that Mr Kejriwal is prepping for a Punjab shift, many AAP leaders pointed out that when the BJP asks for votes in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's name in Uttar Pradesh, it doesn't make him the chief ministerial candidate for the state.Mr Sisodia's comment was seized by AAP's rivals in Punjab, who said Mr Kejriwal's Punjab ambition had been "exposed"."By asking people to vote for Arvind Kejriwal as Chief Minister of Punjab, Manish Sisodia has exposed their plan. AAP has proven it does not trust Punjabis," tweeted Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal, the Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab.Congress' chief ministerial candidate Captain Amarinder Singh, who described Mr Kejriwal as a "sneaky little fellow" in an interview to NDTV, repeated that phrase today."After months of beating around the bush, truth of @ArvindKejriwal and his nefarious ambitions comes out! What a sneaky little fellow," tweeted the Captain.Yesterday, he had told NDTV that Mr Kejriwal is a "sneaky little fellow" who wants to become Chief Minister through the backdoor.