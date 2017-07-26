Privacy A Fundamental Right But A Qualified One: Centre To Supreme Court

Privacy is a fundamental right, the centre conceded today in the Supreme Court, but said it is a qualified one. The government has so far argued that privacy is not a basic right in the constitution."Every aspect of it does not qualify as a fundamental right, as privacy also includes the subtext of liberty," said the centre's lawyer KK Venugopal today.A nine-judge constitution bench is considering whether privacy is a fundamental right of every citizen in a case that could have implications for the Aadhaar biometric identity program.The government said Aadhaar would not fall under the right to privacy."We can't say every encroachment of privacy is to be elevated to fundamental right. The claim to liberty has to subordinate itself to right to life of others," said Mr Venugopal.On Aadhaar, he said the World Bank had said the identity system should be followed by every developing country.