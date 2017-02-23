3 Soldiers Dead In Terror Attack In Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian, Woman Killed In Firing

Three soldiers were killed and four were injured after terrorists attacked an army convoy in the early hours of the morning in south Kashmir's Shopian district. A woman has also died in the cross-fire, police said.Official sources say the army convoy was returning from an anti-terror operation at Matrigam in Shopian when it was ambushed by heavily-armed terrorists at 2:30 am.The army retaliated but the terrorists managed to escape in the dark.One trooper was killed on the spot and the condition of some of the injured soldiers, including an officer, is reportedly critical.An elderly woman, Jana Began, was killed after she was hit by bullets inside her home, police said.This is the fourth major attack in the last three weeks. Earlier, six soldiers including a major were killed in three encounters in Kashmir.