40-Year-Old Branded A Witch, Beaten To Death In Rajasthan, 5 Arrested

According to the woman's son, their relatives reportedly burnt her with coals and disrobed her before beating her to death

All India | Reported by , Edited by | Updated: August 14, 2017 13:08 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
40-Year-Old Branded A Witch, Beaten To Death In Rajasthan, 5 Arrested

Kanya Devi Raigar was branded a witch and severely tortured before being beaten to death.

Ajmer:  Five people, including two teenage girls, of a family have been arrested for allegedly killing a 40-year-old woman in Rajasthan's Ajmer district. The woman, a widow, was allegedly made to eat faeces, tortured and beaten to death by her relatives, who accused her of being a witch, the police said.

The incident reportedly happened on August 2, but it came to light yesterday after an FIR was registered by the victim's brother. The woman's 15-year-old son is the only eyewitness in the case.
 
rajasthan woman beaten to death

Five people, including two teenage girls, have been arrested for allegedly killing the woman.

According to the boy, after his father died last month, their relatives began to harass his mother. They reportedly attacked her, branded her a witch, burnt her with coals, and even disrobed her. After her alleged killing, they cremated her in a hurry, which the police said has led to destruction of crucial evidence.

"Kanya Devi Raigar was branded a witch and severely tortured before being beaten to death," Superintendent of Police (SP) of Ajmer, Rajendra Singh, said.

There have been claims that the relatives also gouged out her eyes with a hot rod, but Mr Singh said since they didn't get her body and no post mortem was conducted it was difficult to ascertain these claims.

"Thorough interrogation of the accused will reveal what transpired that day," he said.

Trending

Share this story on

 Share
ALSO READIn Eulogy To Partnership, Sharad Yadav Drops (Some) Rancour For Nitish Kumar
woman branded a witchwoman beaten to deathrelatives kill woman in rajasthan

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreJab Harry Met SejalToilet Ek Prem KathaSarahah Jio Phone Booking

................................ Advertisement ................................