350 Dead, Crores Affected In Floods In Bihar, Assam, Bengal: 10 Points

Floods across the country have left over 350 dead and have affected crores (File)

New Delhi: A spate of floods in states across the country have claimed hundreds of lives and displaced crores. Bihar, Assam, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have faced a huge challenge in dealing with floods that have ravaged the countryside. In Bihar, floods have claimed 153 lives and a staggering one crore people have been affected by the floods. In Assam, 144 people have died because of multiple waves of floods consistently striking the state. In Uttar Pradesh, the state administration has asked the army to help in rescue and relief operations. While north Bengal is slowly recovering, floods there have claimed 52 lives until now.