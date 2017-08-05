3 Lashkar-e-Taiba Terrorists Dead, 1 Policeman Injured In Encounter In Jammu And Kashmir's Sopore

Three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore this morning, police said. A soldier was also injured in the gunfight.The encounter began late last night after terrorists opened fire on the patrol party carrying out a search operation in North Kashmir's Amargarh area after receiving information about the presence of terrorists.The encounter lasted for nearly three hours and the bodies of the three terrorists were recovered, an official said.Three rifles were also recovered from their possession, police said.