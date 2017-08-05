3 Lashkar-e-Taiba Terrorists Dead, 1 Policeman Injured In Encounter In Jammu And Kashmir's Sopore

The encounter began late last night after terrorists opened fire on the patrol party carrying out the search operation in the Amargarh area of Sopore after receiving information about the presence of terrorists in the area.

All India | Edited by | Updated: August 05, 2017 09:07 IST
Bodies of the three terrorists were recovered along with their rifles after the Sopore encounter.

Sopore, Jammu and Kashmir:  Three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore this morning, police said. A soldier was also injured in the gunfight.

The encounter began late last night after terrorists opened fire on the patrol party carrying out a search operation in North Kashmir's Amargarh area after receiving information about the presence of terrorists.

The encounter lasted for nearly three hours and the bodies of the three terrorists were recovered, an official said.

Three rifles were also recovered from their possession, police said.

