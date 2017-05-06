1 Policeman, 2 Civilians Killed In Terror Attack In Kashmir's Anantnag District

Three people, including a policeman, were killed in a terror attack in Anantnag district of south Kashmir this evening.Three people were also injured when terrorists opened fire at a police party in the Mir Bazaar area of the district. The police party was regulating traffic in the area after a road accident.Police say a terrorist was killed in retaliatory fire by the police."Apparently three terrorists were involved in the attack. One terrorist was killed in the retaliatory fire by police. One more is believed to be injured. One policeman and two civilians lost their life in the attack," said SP Vaid, Director General of Police Jammu and Kashmir.