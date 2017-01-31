2 Kashmiri Athletes Allege US Denied Them Visa

Two snowshoers from Kashmir have alleged they have been denied visa to the US due to "current (US) policy". "Indian Snowshoers Denied Visas, due to 'current (US) policy'. This from our good friend Abid Khan, from Kashmir, minutes ago in our Facebook Messaging," Clyde Rabideau, Mayor of the Village of Saranac Lake in New York, wrote on his Facebook page.The snowshoers reportedly denied visas are Abid Khan and Tanveer Hussain. They were supposed to take part in the 2017 World Snowshoe Championships in New York from February 24-25.There was no immediate reaction from US Embassy officials who were contacted for comments on the issue.According to the conversation posted by Rabideau on his page, Khan informed him about the denial of the visa."Sorry sir, Visa denied," Mr Khan wrote to the Mayor, a Democrat.Mr Khan claimed all the paperwork for both the athletes was in order including "local Government sponsorship, federation, your support letter, my financial background. They did not missed (sic) any supporting document.""The lady officer at US embassy in New Delhi after checking all docs (sic), just went inside into another room. After returning she said 'Sorry, due to our current policy we cant issue you visa'," Mr Khan said.Mr Rabideau, while promising help with the visa, said "this will not stand". The athletes could not be contacted for comments.