2 Jawans Missing After Avalanche Hits Army Camp In Kashmir's Gurez Sector

Two soldiers are missing after an avalanche hit an army camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Gurez today. Rescue operations have been launched.An army major was killed and four other soldiers were injured yesterday when an avalanche hit a camp in Sonamarg in Ganderbal district.The avalanche left Major Amit Sagar and four others buried under snow. The other soldiers are being treated.In another incident, four of a family died after their house was buried under the snow in Bandipora district.There have been multiple avalanches in Jammu and Kashmir over the past two days.