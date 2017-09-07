1993 Mumbai Blasts Case LIVE: Court Sentences Abu Salem To Life Imprisonment

1993 Mumbai Blasts Case: Abu Salem was convicted by a special court. (Reuters)

Gangster Abu Salem was sentenced to life in jail today after being convicted of involvement in the 1993 Mumbai blasts that killed 257 people and left over 700 seriously injured. Two others, Tahir Merchant and Feroz Khan, have been sentenced to death and another convict, Karimullah Khan, has been sentenced to a life term for the deadly blasts.

