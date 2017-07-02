1971 Karachi Harbour Attack Hero Lt Commander BN Kavina Dead

All India | | Updated: July 02, 2017 01:24 IST
Lt Commander BN Kavina died in Adelaide, Australia, on Friday.

New Delhi:  Lt Commander BN Kavina, who commanded an Indian Navy ship during a missile attack on the Karachi harbour in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, has died. He was 80.

Lt Commander Kavina died in Adelaide, Australia, on Friday where he was staying with his son, said a senior Navy official.

He was the commanding officer of Indian Navy ship Nipat during the missile attack on the Karachi harbour and the Pakistani naval forces on December 4, 1971.

The operation, codenamed 'Operation Trident', was executed by the 25th missile squadron comprising naval ships Nipat, Nirghat and Veer.

