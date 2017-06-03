12-Year-Old Allegedly Sets Himself On Fire After Watching Cartoon Film, Dies

The Balapur police received information on June 1 that the boy was found in flames at around 10 am on the terrace of his grandparents' residence.

The boy was admitted to hospital where he died today while undergoing treatment (Representational)

Hyderabad:  A 12-year-old boy allegedly set himself afire after watching a cartoon film on television and later succumbed to his burns.

The Balapur police received information on June 1 that the boy was found in flames at around 10 am on the terrace of his grandparents' residence on the outskirts of the city.

He was immediately shifted to a private hospital where he was given first aid. Later the boy was admitted to Osmania General Hospital where he died today while undergoing treatment, sub-inspector Vishnuvardhan Reddy said.

"The boy's grandfather says that the deceased shouted that he (the boy) is also burning like a character in the cartoon film. But we are not sure if the boy committed the act to imitate any cartoon character," Mr Reddy told PTI.

"We also don't see any reason at this point as to why he took this step," Mr Reddy told PTI.

A case has been registered, he added.
 

