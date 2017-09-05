Rajinikanth's 2.0 Is Clashing With Sidharth Malhotra's Aiyaary. Director Says... "We will see how it goes, but obviously there is no pitching against each other," said Neeraj Pandey

Rajinikanth'smay have avoided releasing with Ajay Devgn'sthis Diwali but will clash with Sidharth Malhotra's Aiyaary next year. It is being directed by Neeraj Pandey. The director said while the two movies belong to different genres and will probably cater to separate set of audiences, collision with a Rajinikanth film will definitely affect its business. "No one wants to harm the business of any film and I know thatwill impact. Right now, we are in the process of (working on), so let's see. Ours is a small film that belongs to a totally different genre, which is the reason why I don't see any problem," said the director, news agency PTI reported."We will see how it goes, but obviously there is no pitching against each other," Mr Pandey added. Directed by South filmmaker Shankar,also casts Akshay Kumar as the antagonist. "It is not against Akshay. Their film is different from our film. There is no competition," PTI quoted Mr Pandey as saying.Earlier this year, the release date of 2.0 was shifted from Diwali this year to January 2018. "Our most ambitious project, Shankar's 2.0, shifts to 25 January, 2018. It moves from earlier Diwali release to achieve world class standards in VFX," Raju Mahalinga, the Creative Head of Lyca Productions, which is making the film, had tweeted in April.The cast of Neeraj Pandey's also features names like Manoj Bajpayee , Anupam Khe, Naseeruddin Shah, Rakul Preet Singh, Adil Hussain and Kumud Mishra. Talking about the subject of the film, he said: "It is basically about a mentor and protege. Sidharth plays the character of a young major and Manoj will be seen as a colonel. It is a story about difference of opinion between the two, who come from different generations."marks Rajinikanth's first movie after. It as been made under a budget of Rs 450 crore and has already earned Rs 100 crore through the sales of satellite rights.(With PTI inputs)