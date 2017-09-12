Ishaan Khattar Got Tattoos For His Film With Majid Majidi "Both the tattoos were real fun to do," said Ishaan Khattar

Ishaan Khattar is making his acting debut with Majid Majidi's film Beyond The Clouds. Ishaan co-stars with south actress Malavika Mohanan in the movie, which explored the dynamics between two siblings. Sharing his experience about finalising the look, Ishaan described the director as someone who is "meticulous" with his ways and as one who pays attention to great detail. So much so that, Ishaan got himself inked - not once but twice - to fit the character Majid Majidi has envisioned. "Both the tattoos were real fun to do, they're even more interesting because they're not made to be in your face at all," news agency IANS quoted



A source close to the film's production added that two of the tattoos were finalised after considering several options and designs. "To get the perfect look for the character, Majidi felt that Ishaan should sport some tattoos on his body. Along with the producers, he met a few tattoo artists before selecting one for the job. He also did several sittings with the artist to select the perfect design. Ishaan too spent time with them trying different patterns," IANS quoted the source as saying. In Beyond The Cloud, Ishaan will sport a scorpion tattoo on his neck and a barbed wire tattoo on his left arm.



Talking about his first director in the film industry, Ishaan told IANS: "The process of finalising the look was incredibly detailed. I learnt a whole lot during the look tests, both from and about Majidi sir's process. He's extremely meticulous and every little change he makes adds an immense amount of character."



Beyond The Clouds is scheduled to premiere at the 61st BFI London Film Festival, to be held between October 13 and 14.



