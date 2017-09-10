Anas Rashid Married Heena Iqbal In A Traditional Muslim Wedding. See Pics Here

Actor Anas Rashid, who is popularly known as Sooraj ofTV show Diya Aur Baati Hum, married Chandigarh- based Heena Iqbal. It was a traditional Muslim wedding, which took place in Anas's hometown - Malerkotla, Punjab. One of Anas Rashid's fan club on Instagram posted dreamy pictures from the Nikaah, in which the couple look extremely adorable. Anas can be seen wearing a gold pathan suit with a turban while Heena looks completely gorgeous in a pink attire. The couple had exchanged rings in early April this year. Heena also added a Punjabi touch to the wedding and wore red bangles with kaliras. Take a look at Heena and Anas's beautiful wedding pictures:
Highlights
- Anas Rashid married Chandigarh based Heena Iqbal
- Anas is 14 years elder to Heena
- Anas also shared the pics of pre-wedding ceremonies
Anas was all smiles at his wedding.
Earlier, Anas had shared the pictures of the pre-wedding ceremonies that took place at his home in Punjab.
Anas and Heena had the haldi ceremony over the weekend.
Anas Rashid made his Television debut with Star Plus's show titled Kahiin To Hoga as Kartik Ahluwalia. Later, he featured in Aise Karo Naa Vidaa. Anas also featured as Prithviraj Chauhan in the historical drama Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan, for which he received great appreciation. He will also be seen in a cameo role in Tu Sooraj, Main Saanjh Piyaji.
Anas's wife Heena Iqbal, who is an HR professional from Chandigarh, is 14 years younger to him. In an interview to Bollywood Life, Anas said, "I asked Heena if she knew my age. She said I know my age, I am ready to get married to you. I am 24. She asked me if I was ready to marry her? Heena said the age gap does not matter to her. Her sister told me that I look 26."
Congratulations! Anas and Heena. We wish you a very happy married life.