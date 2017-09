Anas Rashid Married Heena Iqbal In A Traditional Muslim Wedding. See Pics Here

Highlights Anas Rashid married Chandigarh based Heena Iqbal Anas is 14 years elder to Heena Anas also shared the pics of pre-wedding ceremonies

Happy martied life A post shared by ARMH -Team Anas (@anasrashidmediahub) on Sep 9, 2017 at 11:11pm PDT

We're all happy today. We congratulate you both on this happy occasion and wish a lot of happy years together!Congratulations on your wedding! ANAS HEENA A post shared by ARMH -Team Anas (@anasrashidmediahub) on Sep 9, 2017 at 4:32pm PDT

A post shared by ARMH -Team Anas (@anasrashidmediahub) on Sep 9, 2017 at 11:30pm PDT

A post shared by Anas Rashid (@anasrashid2016) on Sep 8, 2017 at 11:05am PDT

A post shared by Anas Rashid (@anasrashid2016) on Sep 8, 2017 at 1:39am PDT

Actor Anas Rashid, who is popularly known as Sooraj ofTV show, married Chandigarh- based Heena Iqbal. It was a traditional Muslim wedding, which took place in Anas's hometown - Malerkotla, Punjab. One of Anas Rashid's fan club on Instagram posted dreamy pictures from the, in which the couple look extremely adorable. Anas can be seen wearing a goldwith a turban while Heena looks completely gorgeous in a pink attire. The couple had exchanged rings in early April this year. Heena also added a Punjabi touch to the wedding and wore red bangles with. Take a look at Heena and Anas's beautiful wedding pictures:Anas was all smiles at his wedding.Earlier, Anas had shared the pictures of the pre-wedding ceremonies that took place at his home in Punjab.Anas and Heena had theceremony over the weekend.Anas Rashid made his Television debut with Star Plus's show titledas Kartik Ahluwalia. Later, he featured in. Anas also featured as Prithviraj Chauhan in the historical drama, for which he received great appreciation. He will also be seen in a cameo role inAnas's wife Heena Iqbal, who is an HR professional from Chandigarh, is 14 years younger to him. In an interview to Bollywood Life , Anas said, "I asked Heena if she knew my age. She said I know my age, I am ready to get married to you. I am 24. She asked me if I was ready to marry her? Heena said the age gap does not matter to her. Her sister told me that I look 26."Congratulations! Anas and Heena. We wish you a very happy married life.