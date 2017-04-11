Vidit Garg Enter IIMA With 89.67 Percentile CAT Score As A General Category Student

New Delhi: "Sir, do you really think it is a genuine IIMA call or just a cruel mistake?" this was the first question Vidit Garg asked his teacher when he walked into Edmyt's Connaught Place centre around the last week of January. With 89.67 percentile in the CAT, Vidit, a general category student, was genuinely surprised with that call. He was anxious as he believed that his relatively low percentile would not let him convert the dream call.
But, finally, his dream came true when the Haryana boy got his final selection letter from Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.
His teachers at Edmyt believe that his entry into the IIM Ahemedabad with 89.67 percentile as a general category student is a rarest of rare case.
"We knew from experience that a thorough and incisive approach would see him through the second stage of AWT and Personal Interview (PI)", said Vijay Kalyan Jha of Edmyt.
"The preparation started with a rigorous round of 'self-analysis'. We listed down more than 50 expected questions each from five crucial areas- namely past academic records, extra-curricular activities, work experience, goal clarity, and why IIMA", said mr. Jha.
According to Mr. Jha, Vidit was made to defend all possible counter questions and the answers.
For AWT practice, Vidit wrote on more than 3 dozen AWT topics and had them assessed on
parameters like content, style of writing and logical consistency.
He prepared for more than 10 hours a day on an average during the last 3 weeks of his preparation.
"His PI and WAT experience was on anticipated lines. When results came out, he was on the coveted list", added Mr. Jha.
