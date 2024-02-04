IIM Ahmedabad Launches Two-Year MBA Programme In Hybrid Mode For Working Professionals

IIM Ahmedabad MBA Programme: Applicants must have at least three years of full-time work experience.

The Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIMA), has introduced two-year online MBA programme specifically designed for working professionals and entrepreneurs. The programme comprises both on-campus, face-to-face sessions and live interactive online sessions, tailored for individuals with a minimum of three years of work experience.

Applicants must have at least three years of full-time work experience and hold a bachelor's degree or its equivalent. Admission to the programme will be determined through an admission test (IIMA Admission Test (IAT)/ CAT/ GMAT/GRE) and a personal interview.

The primary mode of instruction will be synchronous online learning, supplemented by five distinct on-campus modules. Emphasising a case-based approach, the programme aims to provide practical learning experiences that equip participants with the necessary knowledge and skills for success in today's dynamic business landscape, according to the institute's official announcement.

"We are excited to launch the Online MBA programme, which expands IIMA's reach and provides world-class education to working professionals and entrepreneurs around the world. This innovative program combines the flexibility of online learning with the richness of on-campus interaction, ensuring participants gain the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in their chosen careers," professor Bharat Bhasker, director of the institute, said.

Elaborating on the format of the programme, professor Joshy Jacob, Chairperson of the Online MBA, said, "The program curriculum is designed to equip participants with the functional and organizational skills necessary to thrive in a challenging world. It aspires to upskill working professionals by exposing them to managerial decision-making frameworks grounded in human behavior, economics, finance, etc. In-person classes conducted at IIMA focus on interpersonal and organisational dynamics that are complex to maneuver and hard to learn. On the other hand, the sessions held online through live classes focus on content that is more amenable to quantitative and systematic analysis."



Interested individuals are advised to visit the official website for detailed information about the programme and the application process.