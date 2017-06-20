TNEA 2017 Counselling: Know The Best NIRF Ranked Engineering Colleges In Tamil Nadu

TNEA counselling 2017 rank lists will be published on June 22

Education | Edited by | Updated: June 20, 2017 21:48 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
TNEA 2017 Counselling: Know The Best NIRF Ranked Engineering Colleges In Tamil Nadu

TNEA 2017 Counselling: Know The Best NIRF Ranked Engineering Colleges In Tamil Nadu

New Delhi:  TNEA counselling 2017 rank lists will be published on June 22. National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2017 has ranked best colleges in engineering field and more than 10 colleges and universities taking part in Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2017 have secured their place in NIRF ranking 2017. In the NIRF Ranking 2017 in which Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras was placed on the first place, Anna University which is the organisor of the TNEA was placed on eight rank.

Apart from IIT Madras and Anna University, IIT Bombay, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Delhi, IIT Kanpur, IIT Roorkee, IIT Guwahati, Jadavpur University and IIT Hyderabad found their place in top 10 of NIRF 2017's engineering ranking.
 

NIRF 2017: List of TNEA colleges in Engineering ranking


Following colleges and universities found their place in NIRF ranking's best engineering institutions in Tamil Nadu:

(In the order of Name and NIRF Rank)
 
  • Anna University 8
  • Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering 27
  • P.S.G. College of Technology (Autonomous) 33
  • Thiagarajar College of Engineering (Autonomous) 37
  • Coimbatore Institute of Technology (Autonomous) 51
  • Kongu Engineering College 57
  • Vel Tech High Tech Dr. Rangarajan Dr. Sakunthala Engineering College 58
  • Mepco Schlenk Engineering College (Autonomous) 73
  • PSNA College of Engineering and Technology 78
  • Kumaraguru College of Technology (Autonomous) 82
  • R.M.K. Engineering College, Kavaraipettai 84
  • Saveetha Engineering College 91
  • Sri Sai Ram Engineering College, Chennai 96
  • K.S. Rangasamy College of Technology (Autonomous) 99

In TNEA 2017, Anna Universities following campuses allow counselling:

Anna University, Chennai CEG Campus 
Anna University, Chennai ACT Campus 
Anna University, Chennai SAP Campus 
Anna University, Chennai MIT Campus

Note: In NIRF 2017 rankings, only 2,995 institutions participated. India has 39,000 registered colleges, 11,000 stand-alone institutions and over 760 universities, which means, the country hosts around 51,000 strong higher educational institutions. Of all these, less than 3,000 participated which is just about 6% of the overall higher educational institutions in the country.

Click here for more Education News

Trending

Share this story on

 Share
ALSO READAyesha Takia Handled Botox Rumours With 'Thick Skin,' Says Pics Were Morphed
TNEA 2017TNEA 2017 Rank listNIRF Best Tamil Nadu Engineering CollegesTamil Nadu Engineering Colleges

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live Cricket ScoreCars 3Bank ChorOnePlus 5 Launch

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................