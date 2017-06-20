TNEA 2017 Counselling: Know The Best NIRF Ranked Engineering Colleges In Tamil Nadu

Apart from IIT Madras and Anna University, IIT Bombay, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Delhi, IIT Kanpur, IIT Roorkee, IIT Guwahati, Jadavpur University and IIT Hyderabad found their place in top 10 of NIRF 2017's engineering ranking.
NIRF 2017: List of TNEA colleges in Engineering ranking
Following colleges and universities found their place in NIRF ranking's best engineering institutions in Tamil Nadu:
(In the order of Name and NIRF Rank)
- Anna University 8
- Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering 27
- P.S.G. College of Technology (Autonomous) 33
- Thiagarajar College of Engineering (Autonomous) 37
- Coimbatore Institute of Technology (Autonomous) 51
- Kongu Engineering College 57
- Vel Tech High Tech Dr. Rangarajan Dr. Sakunthala Engineering College 58
- Mepco Schlenk Engineering College (Autonomous) 73
- PSNA College of Engineering and Technology 78
- Kumaraguru College of Technology (Autonomous) 82
- R.M.K. Engineering College, Kavaraipettai 84
- Saveetha Engineering College 91
- Sri Sai Ram Engineering College, Chennai 96
- K.S. Rangasamy College of Technology (Autonomous) 99
In TNEA 2017, Anna Universities following campuses allow counselling:
Anna University, Chennai CEG Campus
Anna University, Chennai ACT Campus
Anna University, Chennai SAP Campus
Anna University, Chennai MIT Campus
Note: In NIRF 2017 rankings, only 2,995 institutions participated. India has 39,000 registered colleges, 11,000 stand-alone institutions and over 760 universities, which means, the country hosts around 51,000 strong higher educational institutions. Of all these, less than 3,000 participated which is just about 6% of the overall higher educational institutions in the country.
