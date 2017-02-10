TISSNET 2017 Result To Be Declared Today After 6 PM

EMAIL PRINT TISSNET 2017 Result To Be Declared Today New Delhi: Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) announced on its website that the results for TISS National Entrance Test (TISS-NET) held on January 07, 2017 will be declared today on the University website by 6:00 PM. The exam was conducted for admission to various MA programs for the 2017-19 academic session. Candidates who appear for TISSNET 2017 can visit the website and download their score card. The exam was conducted in online mode. Earlier the result was supposed to be announced on January 27, 2017. However, due to unprecedented circumstances, the Institute pushed the result declaration to February 10.



Steps to check TISSNET 2017 Result



Step one: Visit the official website for TISSNET 2017: admissions.tiss.edu



Step two: Click on the result link.



Step three: Enter your user name/registration id and password and click on submit.



Step four: View result and download your scorecard.



TISSNET 2017 Selection Procedure



Tata Institute of Social Sciences conducts TISSNET for admission to MA programs offered at its four campuses in Mumbai, Tuljapur, Hyderabad, and Guwahati. The selection process includes NET which is a computer-based objective type test. Candidates who are shortlisted after NET, will then go through a Pre-Interview Test (PIT) or Personal Interview (PI). The Pre-Interview Test will be a written test.



PIT and PI will be conducted at Mumbai, Guwahati, and Hyderabad campus of the Institute. PIT and PI for programs offered at Mumbai and Tuljapur campus will be conducted between March 10-21, 2017. PIT and PI for Hyderabad campus will be conducted between March 29-31, 2017 and for Guwahati campus will be conducted between April 04-07.



Click here for more







Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) announced on its website that the results for TISS National Entrance Test (TISS-NET) held on January 07, 2017 will be declared today on the University website by 6:00 PM. The exam was conducted for admission to various MA programs for the 2017-19 academic session. Candidates who appear for TISSNET 2017 can visit the website and download their score card. The exam was conducted in online mode. Earlier the result was supposed to be announced on January 27, 2017. However, due to unprecedented circumstances, the Institute pushed the result declaration to February 10.Step one: Visit the official website for TISSNET 2017: admissions.tiss.eduStep two: Click on the result link.Step three: Enter your user name/registration id and password and click on submit.Step four: View result and download your scorecard.Tata Institute of Social Sciences conducts TISSNET for admission to MA programs offered at its four campuses in Mumbai, Tuljapur, Hyderabad, and Guwahati. The selection process includes NET which is a computer-based objective type test. Candidates who are shortlisted after NET, will then go through a Pre-Interview Test (PIT) or Personal Interview (PI). The Pre-Interview Test will be a written test.PIT and PI will be conducted at Mumbai, Guwahati, and Hyderabad campus of the Institute. PIT and PI for programs offered at Mumbai and Tuljapur campus will be conducted between March 10-21, 2017. PIT and PI for Hyderabad campus will be conducted between March 29-31, 2017 and for Guwahati campus will be conducted between April 04-07.Click here for more Education News