Applications Open For Post Of Vice-Chancellor At Tata Institute of Social Sciences

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).

Ministry of Education has released a notification inviting applications for the post of vice-chancellor at Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS). Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the institute to check the details. The appointment will be based on a tenure basis for five years or upto 70 years, whichever is earlier.

The candidate applying for the post should be an Indian national and should not exceed more than 65 years of age as on closing date of receipt of applications. The person should be a distinguished academician with a minimum of ten years' of experience as Professor in a university.

As per the official notification issued by TISS, the candidate applying for the job should "possess the highest level of competence, integrity, morals, ethics and strong commitment to the institution."

The job role is entitled for a salary of Rs 2,10,000 per month with a special pay of Rs 11,250 and other allowances.

Appointment for the post will be made from a panel of names recommended by the Search-cum-Selection Committee. Shortlisted candidates will be invited to interact with and make a presentation on their vision for the Institute to the Search cum Selection Committee.

Applications in prescribed format should be sent to 'The Under Secretary (ICR), Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Room No. 519-C, C Wing, Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi- 110001." The last date to send the applications for the post is January 8, 2024.