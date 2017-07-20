Study In Canada: Eligibility, Study Permit, English Language Requirement And Application Process

Canada offers world-class education and living condition for students while the cost being comparatively lower for International students than that in United States and United Kingdom which makes for another reason for students to prefer Canada.
Top Universities in Canada
A total of four universities feature in the top 100 and nine more universities rank in the top 300 universities in the World in the QS World University Ranking 2018.
The top five Canadian Universities as per latest QS World Ranking are:
- University of Toronto
- McGill University
- University of British Columbia
- University of Alberta
- Université de Montréal
Eligibility and Language Proficiency Requirements for Indian Students
The eligibility criteria for students varies as per the requirement of the course to which a student wishes to apply. The language requirements may also vary for non-native speakers of English from university to university. At certain universities, students are not required to provide proof of proficiency in language if they have,
- studied at an English language institution for at least 3 years at the secondary level
- studied at an English language institution for at least one year at the post-secondary level
- TOEFL
- IELTS
Canadian Study Permit
For most of the full-time and degree courses, a student would need a study permit. To apply for study permit you would need the following documents:
- Proof of acceptance at a Canadian university
- Proof of Identity
- Proof of Financial support
- Letter of explanation
Students should also check with the Canadian Visa office to check for any local requirements.
Application Process
The application timeline is different and varies for universities. Since there is no central application system for International Students, you would have to contact the University of your choice for application form and respective registration or admission guide.
