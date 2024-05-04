University In Canada Offering Scholarship To All International Students

The University of Guelph in Ontario, Canada, is offering a new Welcome to Canada President's Scholarship of 2,000 dollars to all international students. The scholarship is being awarded to all admitted, undergraduate international students from outside of Canada.

In addition to offering this new Welcome to Canada President's Scholarship, the university is also guaranteeing residence for all years of study for international undergraduate and international master's students. International PhD students have guaranteed housing for their first year of study.

The university attracts, supports and graduates international students from 140 countries around the world.



Indian students have been taking admissions in key courses including Bachelor of Computing: Computer Science, Software Engineering; Bachelor of Arts: Psychology, Economics; Bachelor of Engineering: Computer Engineering, Software Engineering, Mechanical Engineering; Bachelor of Commerce: Accounting, Marketing Management, Management, Management, Economics and Finance; Bachelor of Science: Bio-Medical Science, Animal Biology.

Guelph in Ontario, Canada, is one of Canada's top comprehensive and research-intensive universities. The university is located in the city of Guelph, which is ranked one of the top three safest cities in Canada and is just an hour from Toronto.