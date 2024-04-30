Study Abroad: Canada Sets Weekly Work Hour Limit For Indian Students At 24

Canada has introduced a new rule for international students, including Indian nationals, setting a maximum of 24 hours per week for off-campus work starting in September.

"The temporary policy allowing students to work more than 20 hours per week off campus will come to an end on April 30, 2024, and it will not be extended. This fall, we intend to change the number of hours students may work off campus per week to 24 hours," stated Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, in a press release issued on Monday.

Mr Miller said that students coming to Canada must be primarily here to study. Therefore, allowing students to work up to 24 hours per week aims to maintain their focus on their studies while providing the option for employment if needed.

"Working off campus helps international students gain work experience and offset some of their expenses. As international students arrive in Canada, we want them to be prepared for life here and have the support they need to succeed. However, first and foremost, people coming to Canada as students must be here to study, not work. We will continue working to protect the integrity of our student program," he said.

The press release mentions findings from recent studies in both the US and Canada, indicating a significant decrease in academic performance among students who work over 28 hours per week. Moreover, it highlighted that working beyond 24 hours per week elevates the likelihood of students dropping out of their programs.

Study Abroad: Working Hours

Many countries that welcome international students impose restrictions on the number of hours they can work while studying. Australia recently revised its policy to permit students to work up to 48 hours every two weeks. In the US, students must satisfy additional requirements before being allowed to work off campus.

In December 2023, the Canadian Government increased the minimum cost-of-living standard that students must meet to qualify for a study permit. This adjustment aims to ensure students are financially prepared for living in Canada and are not overly reliant on employment.

International students enrolled in a college program delivered through a public-private curriculum licensing agreement on or after May 15, 2024, will be ineligible for a post-graduation work permit upon graduation. However, those who commenced such a program before May 15, 2024, will still be eligible for a post-graduation work permit, provided they fulfil all other requirements.