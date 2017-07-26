Students Should Be Motivated For Patriotism: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today stressed on motivating students to become patriotic citizens, on the occasion of 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' here.

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today stressed on motivating students to become patriotic citizens, on the occasion of 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' here. "Along with education, students should also be provided information that is motivating and about patriotism ...this strengthens the feeling of patriotism in the new generation," the chief minister said while participating in a programme to mark the occasion.



July 26 is celebrated as the anniversary of India's victory in the 1999 Kargil war against Pakistan.



Adityanath also announced that the Uttar Pradesh Sainik School here will be named after Kargil martyr and Paramvir Chakra awardee Captain Manoj Pandey.



"The state government will extend every help possible to the families of those who sacrificed their lives for the country," he said.



Governor Ram Naik, who was also present, paid floral tributes to the Kargil martyrs.



Read also: JNU Vice Chancellor Wants Tank On Campus To Remind Students Of Army's Sacrifices



The families of martyred soldiers, and those of the freedom fighters involved in the 1925 Kakori conspiracy case, were also felicitated on the occasion.



