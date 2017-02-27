Savitribai Phule Pune University Admission 2017-2018: Colleges Asked To Submit Intake Details

New Delhi: Savitribai Phule Pune University formerly University of Pune, which is one of the finest and most popular educational centers in Maharashtra asked colleges and institutions affiliated with it to submit the details of intake capacity of for various courses being conducted. Savitribai Phule Pune University offers programs in various areas including Science, Commerce, Arts, Languages and Management Studies.
"The International Centre, Savitribai Phule Pune University is starting the Online Admission Procedure for all Foreign Nationals/PIO/OCl/Children of Indians working in Gulf/South East Asia for the academic year 2017-18", said a notification from Savitribai Phule Pune University.
"I would like to inform you that You are requested to fill (according to the format) the information about the various under-graduate and post-graduate courses conducted at your college/institute, with their fees details, so that it can be made available to all the international students on the website of the International Centre", the notification added.
Savitribai Phule Pune University in its notice asked the colleges affiliated with it to not the intake should not include courses under the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE).
The university attracts many foreign students due to its excellent facilities. It offers good accommodation facility. There is a provision of hostel for the students in the university also.
