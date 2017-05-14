Rajasthan Board RBSE Science, Commerce 12th Result 2017 To Be Declared Tomorrow: Know How To Check Rajasthan board declared the senior secondary Science and commerce (Class 12) results on May 16 last year.

8 Shares EMAIL PRINT RBSE Science, Commerce 12th Result 2017 To Be Declared Tomorrow New Delhi: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will release the the class 12 (Senion Secondary) Science and Commerce results tomorrow afternoon. According to Rajathan Patrikam, the state board will release the results by 12.15 pm in the afternoon. The board had earlier announced about publishing the results of science stream early keeping view of the admission to the medical and engineering courses. Rajasthan board declared the senior secondary Science and commerce (Class 12) results on May 16 last year.



According to Patrika, 2,34, 523 students appeared for Class 12 Science exam while 48,113 students appeareed for Commerce exam.



The education minister is expected to release the results tomorrow.



RBSE Science, Commerece 12th Result: How To Check



Students who are searching for the Class 12 senior secondary Science and Commerce results can follow these steps to check the results:



Step One: Go to the official results website of the board

Step Two: Click on the results link

Step Three: Enter your registration details

Step Four: Submit and see your results



Apart from the official website, www.rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, the students will be able to access the class 12 BSER results from alternate portals like examresults.net.



