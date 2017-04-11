Punjab University Students Oppose Fee Hike, Clash With Police

Chandigarh: Tension prevailed on the Punjab University campus as students protest the senate approval of the 'enhancement in fee structure of various courses being taught at University Campus and at its Regional Centres'. IANS reported that the protesting students clashed with the police. Police sources told IANS that a few students were injured in the clash after a baton charge and use of water cannons.
The police used tear-gas to disperse the agitatators who had gathered near the Vice Chancellor's office complex.
Meanwhile, the Students for Society (SFS) and other protesting student organisations from the campus accused the police of 'brutal attack' on the student protesters. SFS said in a Facebook post that several students injured severely in the clash with police.
According to news agency IANS, protesting students pelted stones at the police and broke window panes of the offices and damaged other university property.
Later, a few students, who were being chased by the police, entered a gurdwara on the campus and took refugee there. Police officials were reported to be negotiating with them to come out.
Teaching was affected in several departments on the Sector 14 campus of the university due to the protest shutdown called by the students.
The Panjab University Senate has recently approved the enhancement in fee structure of various courses being taught at University Campus and at its Regional Centres.
"The fee, so approved, is not applicable to the affiliated colleges of Panjab University, situated either in the State of Punjab or in U.T., Chandigarh. While approving the revised fee structure for the year 2017-18, the Senate has approved adequate provisions to protect the interests of students belonging to economically weaker sections of the society", said a statement from Punjab University regarding the fee hike.
(With Inputs from IANS)
