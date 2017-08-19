OUCET 2017: Second Phase Allotment Results To Be Published Today @ Oucet.ouadmissions.com According to Osmania University, the second phase allotment result of OUCET 2017 will be available on August 19 after 2:00 PM.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT OUCET 2017: Second Phase Allotment Results To Be Published Today @ Oucet.ouadmissions.com New Delhi: According to Osmania University, the second phase allotment result of OUCET 2017 will be available on August 19 after 2:00 PM. The exercising of 2nd Phase of web options for all the qualified candidates of OUCET-2017 was open from August 9 to August 12.



"Second phase Allotment Result will be available on 19/08/2017 after 2:00 PM," said a notification posted on the official website of OUCET said.



In the second phase of registration, candidates were given chance to edit / change their web options on August 13.



Candidates who will be allotted a seat in the provisional list will need to attend in person for certificate verification and will also need to carry certain documents. The list of documents required at the time of certificate verification is given below:



1. Common Entrance Test Rank Card

2. Common Entrance Test Hall Ticket

3. Transfer Certificate from the institute where candidate studied last

4. Original Certificate of the Qualifying Examination

5. Consolidated Memorandum of Marks of the qualifying examination

6. Secondary School Certificate (S.S.C.) / 10th std. certificate

7. Proof of Local/Non-Local status of the candidates

8. Community Certificate for SC, ST and BC candidates as per G.O. Ms.No. 58, Social Welfare (J) Dept, dated 12.5.1997 issued by MRO / Thasildar

9. Income certificate from relevant authority wherever necessary issued by MRO/Thasildar on or after 01.01.2017. 10. Relevant original certificates in respect of candidates seeking admission against NCC/NSS/Sports, Widow/Children of Armed personnel (CAP), Physically Handicapped and Teacher and Laboratory Assistant categories



After certificate verification, a candidate will have to submit the relevant certificates and admission fee on the spot.



Osmania University Common Entrance Tests (OUCET)



Osmania University Common Entrance Tests (OUCET) are being conducted by Osmania University for admissions into various PG, PG Diploma and 5-Year Integrated Programmes offered by Osmania, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi and Palamuru Universities. The Directorate of Admissions, Osmania University has been successfully carrying out the gigantic task of conducting entrance tests and admissions into various courses offered by the University and its affiliating institutions since 2000-2001 academic year.



Click here for more





According to Osmania University, the second phase allotment result of OUCET 2017 will be available on August 19 after 2:00 PM. The exercising of 2nd Phase of web options for all the qualified candidates of OUCET-2017 was open from August 9 to August 12. OUCET 2017 results were published on July first week. The candidates who have registered for second phase of web counselling based on OUCET 2017, may access their results from the official admissions website of OUCET, www.oucet.ouadmissions.com."Second phase Allotment Result will be available on 19/08/2017 after 2:00 PM," said a notification posted on the official website of OUCET said.In the second phase of registration, candidates were given chance to edit / change their web options on August 13.Candidates who will be allotted a seat in the provisional list will need to attend in person for certificate verification and will also need to carry certain documents. The list of documents required at the time of certificate verification is given below:1. Common Entrance Test Rank Card2. Common Entrance Test Hall Ticket3. Transfer Certificate from the institute where candidate studied last4. Original Certificate of the Qualifying Examination5. Consolidated Memorandum of Marks of the qualifying examination6. Secondary School Certificate (S.S.C.) / 10th std. certificate7. Proof of Local/Non-Local status of the candidates8. Community Certificate for SC, ST and BC candidates as per G.O. Ms.No. 58, Social Welfare (J) Dept, dated 12.5.1997 issued by MRO / Thasildar9. Income certificate from relevant authority wherever necessary issued by MRO/Thasildar on or after 01.01.2017. 10. Relevant original certificates in respect of candidates seeking admission against NCC/NSS/Sports, Widow/Children of Armed personnel (CAP), Physically Handicapped and Teacher and Laboratory Assistant categoriesAfter certificate verification, a candidate will have to submit the relevant certificates and admission fee on the spot.Osmania University Common Entrance Tests (OUCET) are being conducted by Osmania University for admissions into various PG, PG Diploma and 5-Year Integrated Programmes offered by Osmania, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi and Palamuru Universities. The Directorate of Admissions, Osmania University has been successfully carrying out the gigantic task of conducting entrance tests and admissions into various courses offered by the University and its affiliating institutions since 2000-2001 academic year.Click here for more Education News