OJEE 2017: Admit Card Released; Download From Ojee.nic.in

New Delhi: The admit cards for Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2017 have been released. OJEE is a government approved exam which is conducted for admission to first year degree courses in Homeopathy, Ayurveda, Pharmacy, Integrated MBA, Lateral entry to second year Engineering/ Technology/ Pharmacy/ MCA and first year master's degree course in MCA, MBA, M.Tech./ M.Plan./ M.Arch./ M.Pharm. The OJEE exam will be conducted on May 14, 2017. The exam will be conducted in multiple sitting to accommodate all the courses for which the exam is conducted.
How to download Admit Card
Step one: Go to OJEE 2017 official website: ojee.nic.in
Step two: Click on the link given for Admit Card download.
Step three: Select appropriate form from the dropdown menu.
Step four: Enter your application number and password and submit.
Step five: Download admit card and take a printout.
Important points about OJEE 2017 Admit Card
You must download your admit card by April 25, 2017. In case you fail to download the admit card by April 25, then you should immediately write to the authorities before April 30, 2017.
You have to download two copies of the admit card which must be endorsed by the invigilator at the exam centre. Both the copies must be signed by the invigilator on the day of the exam. You have to submit one copy at the examination centre and keep other with yourself.
If you wish to change any detail mentione don your admit card, you must contact OJEE 2017 office before April 30, 2017.
You must retain your copy of the admit card signed by the invigilator till the time you take final admission in university/ college/institution.
