Odisha CHSE Class 12 Exam To Start From Tomorrow

New Delhi: The Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha has made all the arrangement for the smooth conducting of the Class 12 exam which is scheduled to start from tomorrow. The Odisha CHSE has also decided to adopt heavy security measures around the exam centres before and after the plus two exams in order to avoid any untoward event and practice during the exams. The state government has also decided to form a five-tier squad system to keep malpractices in check during the exam.
CHSE has also finalised a total of 1106 examination centres for conducting class 12 exam this year. Last year the exam was conducted at 1091 centres. 3,80,707 students will appear this year, for the examinations in all streams of Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational.
CHSE, Odisha has also formed a three tier separate team which will conduct surprise checks at exam centres to minimize the risk of cheating and misconduct.
On Saturday, two days before the plus two examinations, the lecturers and staff of 488-category block grant colleges called off agitation and agreed to participate in the conduct of examination after the Odisha government assured them of fulfilling their demands. School and Mass education minister Debi Mishra at the secretariat met the protesters and agreed to them that the government will look into their demands in next two three months.
The state board exam for Class 12 will begin on March 6, 2017 in the morning session that is from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm. This year more than 3 lakh students are due to appear for the board exams in four different streams. The practical exam for plus two students has already been concluded in January 2017.
Click here for more Education News