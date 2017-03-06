Odisha CHSE Class 12 Exam Begins

New Delhi: Odisha Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Class 12 exam has begun. The exam has started today amidst heavy security measures around the exam centres. The State has strengthened the security in order to avoid any untoward event and practice during the exams. The State government has also decided to form a five-tier squad system to keep malpractices in check during the exam.
The exam is being held in 1106 exam centres in the State. Last year the exam was conducted at 1091 centres. 3,80,707 students will appear this year, for the examinations in all streams of Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational.
The Board has formed a three tier team to conduct surprise checks at exam centres in order to minimize the risk of cheating and misconduct.
The exam, which has already started, will be held from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm. This year more than 3 lakh students are due to appear for the board exams in four different streams. The practical exam for plus two students has already been concluded in January 2017.
