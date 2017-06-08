NIRF 2017: Know Best Higher Education Institutions From Tamil Nadu In Overall Ranking

Here is the list of best educational institutions from Tamil Nadu ranked in NIRF 2017 overall performance:
IIT Madras was ranked second in NIRF 2017 overall ranking
(in the order of Institution name, Location and NIRF overall ranking)
- Indian Institute of Technology Madras, Chennai, 2
- Anna University, Chennai, 13
- Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore, 16
- Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore, 22
- Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Coimbatore, 28
- National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli, Tiruchirappalli, 34
- Bharath Institute of Higher Education & Research, Chennai, 35
- Bharathiar University, Coimbatore, 45
- Shanmugha Arts Science Technology & Research Academy (SASTRA), Thanjavur, 50
- S.R.M Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai, 55
- Tamil Nadu Veterinary & Animal Sciences University, Chennai, 60
- Sri Ramachandra University, Chennai, 61
- University of Madras, Chennai, 64
- Indian Institute of Management Tiruchirappalli, Tiruchirappalli, 67
- Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai, 72
- Sri Sivasubrmaniya Nadar College of Engineering, Kalavakkam, 80
- Indian Institute of Crop Processing Technology, Thanjavur, 87
- PSG College of Technology, Coimbatore, 88
- Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai, 91
- Annamalai University, Annamalainagar, 92
Note: In NIRF 2017 rankings, only 2,995 institutions participated. India has 39,000 registered colleges, 11,000 stand-alone institutions and over 760 universities, which means, the country hosts around 51,000 strong higher educational institutions. Of all these, less than 3,000 participated which is just about 6% of the overall higher educational institutions in the country.
