NEET Results 2017: In Tamil Nadu, 85 % Medical Seats To State Board Students, Counselling From July 17

Share EMAIL PRINT NEET Results 2017: 85 % Medical Seats To State Board Students In Tamil Nadu Chennai: Tamil Nadu would earmark 85% seats from the state quota to the students who have completed their class 12 from the state board under Department of School Education, Tamilnadu. Responding to a query in the state assembly, state Health Minister C Vijayabaskar today announced in the Tamil Nadu Assembly that 85 per cent of medical seats under the state quota would be kept aside for students who had pursued higher secondary education under the state board and the admission to these seats would be based on national level NEET scores. This apportionment will apply only to the state quota after excluding the



The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the



The Minister also said the government issued an order on June 22 apportioning 85 per cent to Tamil Nadu state board students and the rest 15 per cent to the rest (CBSE and similar boards such as ICSE), reported Press Trust of India.



According to PTI, the move was to protect the interests of 4.2 lakh Tamil Nadu students who constitute over 90 per cent of the total number of Class 12 students. The minister also said, only 4,685 students were from the CBSE stream.



The



The medical counselling has been scheduled for July 17 after the conclusion of all India counselling, the minister said.



Responding to DMK Deputy Leader Duraimurugan, Thangam Thenarasu and Ponmudi (both DMK), the minister said the government had carefully considered the whole issue arising out of the pending assent to two Tamil Nadu Bills passed in the assembly seeking exemption from the NEET common entrance test.



In April this year, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami raised the issue of NEET test, at the NITI Aayog meeting held in New Delhi. Mr. Palaniswami had also written to the Prime Minister, seeking Presidential assent to the two bills.



While describing the effects of a national level exam, Tamil Nadu politicians on various occasions, raised the issue of rural students missing chances in competition with their urban counterparts.



Union Health Minister JP Nadda had earlier said NEET was "being implemented" in Tamil Nadu also and asked the state government to consider giving reservation to rural students.



The DMK members, referring to the National Eligibility cum Entrance (NEET) results, said the interests of Tamil Nadu students who pursued their education under the state board should be protected.



They also wanted the provision for 69 per cent reservation to be protected.



(With Inputs from PTI)



