NEET Dress Code Row: Student Body Protests Outside CBSE Several students who took up National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) in various centres in Kerala on Sunday had complained of harassment by invigilators of CBSE.

Demanding correction regarding dress code instructions of NEET exam aspirants according to court judgments, student organisation SIO protested in front of CBSE office and a delegation met the board authorities to hand over memorandum along with students' complaints. After picketing CBSE Head office here, Students Islamic Organisation (SIO) National secretaries Jaseem PP and Syed Azharuddinn met with Asst. Director Dr Bharadwaj and expressed their protest on the shocking incidents of harassments and clear cut violation of Kerala high court judgement took place in the name of security and transparency in many



In Memorandum, SIO accused that CBSE can't wash its hands off by simply taking action against teachers of Kannur incident, in which a female student was forced to remove her innerwear.



"Students were forced to remove their head scarves to gain entry into exam halls," SIO national secretary Syed Azharuddin said.



The organisation said the CBSE's actions had not only disrespected the faith of Muslim girls but also the dignity of girl students in the name of checking cheating.



"Many students are out there who denied permission to exam centres only because they put on headscarves. Some are forced to remove the same to get entry to exam halls. This is the clear cut violation of The Hon'ble Kerala high court verdict last year", said a statement from SIO.



SIO quoted a High Court of Kerala verdict - WP(c).No. 6813/2016(B)- which said that "Board shall permit all candidates, who based on the religious practice want to wear headscarf and full sleeved length dress, to appear for exams."



"Even the invigilators and many authorities are unaware of Kerala High Court verdict of 2016, they had said that the CBSE dress code shall not be enforced against the candidates who, by the virtue of Article 25, are protected from wearing such dress as prescribed in the injunctions of their faith", said the statement from SIO.



SIO demanded CBSE to look into such complaints and redress it forever. For that CBSE should revise and correct its dress code instructions for the years to come. SIO Accused further that it seems CBSE didn't take the court order seriously despite of the court suggestion to take necessary steps to protect religious rights of students for upcoming years.



The activists of the group demanded the CBSE to apologise and to repeal the dress code.



The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the examination at over 1,900 centres across the country for admission to undergraduate medical and dentistry courses.



Several students who took up National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) in various centres in Kerala on Sunday had complained of harassment by invigilators of CBSE.



(With Input from PTI)



