NEET 2017: Supreme Court To Hear Date Extension Plea Tomorrow

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India will hear a petition tomorrow praying to postpone the date of National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2017 exam which is scheduled to be conducted on May 7. The plea filed by Sankalp Charitable Trust, asked for the extension keeping in view of various reasons which includes short interval between the board exams and the NEET.
Chairman of Sankalp Charitable Trust, Dr (Major) Gulshan Garg (retd), who has petitioned the Supreme Court on the NEET extension, said that the students get only 10-15 days for preparation because of the closeness of the board exams and the common medical entrance exam. "Last year, the interval was two months", he added.
He also said that, in previous years, before NEET, students had various medical entrance exams to choose from, but, after NEET, they are left with only one exam in national level and if they fail, the students face losing an academic year.
"CBSE notified the inclusion of AYUSH and Veterinary Sciences in the later stage of application process and the decision to include Veterinary Sciences was taken four days before ending of NEET registration date. The students interested in these courses couldn't apply so soon", said Pradeep Chaudhary, a NEET aspirant. He is also part of Facebook group, "NEET-UG 2017 Date Extension Supporters".
In a notification yesterday, in view of the orders of Supreme Court of India to accept the applications of candidates above 25 years of age, CBSE said that Admit Cards of NEET 2017 will now be hosted on the official website from April 22 onwards.
In another case, SC last week directed the Centre government to include Urdu as a language in the NEET, the common test for admission into medical courses across the country, from next academic session onwards. SC's direction came in a case filed by Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO).
