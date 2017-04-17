NEET 2017: Supreme Court Dismisses Date Extension Plea

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India today dismissed a plea which asked to reschedule the May 7 National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2017 exam. According to the petitioner Dr (Major) Gulshan Garg (retd), the top court told him that the preparations are already complete for the exam and it will be difficult to reschedule the exam at this moment.
The writ petition asked for the extension keeping in view of various reasons which includes short interval between the board exams and the NEET.
"We are discussing the future course of action. This issue is about the future of 3 lakh students", said Dr (Major) Gulshan Garg (retd), Chairman of Sankalp Charitable Trust, who went to the Supreme Court on the NEET date extension.
He also said the trust along with other stake holders will approach the ministries concerned and CBSE in this regard.
"Why can't they postpone it, if there is no harm in it", he asked.
NEET will be conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), for admission to MBBS/BDS Courses in India in Medical/Dental Colleges run with the approval of Medical Council of India/Dental Council of India under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India except for the institutions established through an Act of Parliament e.g. AIIMS and JIPMER Puducherry.
