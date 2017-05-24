NEET 2017: Madras High Court Grants Interim Stay On Results Declaration Madurai bench of Madras HC granted an interim stay on release of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examination results which is scheduled to be declared on June 8.

28 Shares EMAIL PRINT NEET 2017 results to be declared on June 8 New Delhi: Madurai bench of Madras HC granted an interim stay on release of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG examination results which is scheduled to be declared on June 8. NEET was held on May 7 amidst controversies including question papers in various languages, including Hindi, English and Tamil, were not same and not of same difficulty level. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducts the examination for admission into the undergraduate admission to the medical colleges across the country.



Madras High Court stayed the declaration of NEET results by CBSE after a medical aspirant alleged that the all India medical entrance examination did not have a uniform question paper.



The students also told the court that the exam was easy in some languages and states.



Stating that the present evaluation system is contrary and in violation of Article 14 of the Constitution, the petitioner prayed for an interim injunction against the declaration of results based on the NEET examination held on May 7 and sought a direction to cancel the test.



HC also directed Medical Council of India, CBSE and Union health ministry to file counter affidavit on June 7 on the NEET issue.



The High Court, on Monday sought the



(With Inputs from Agencies)



