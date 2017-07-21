Mumbai University PET Results 2017 Declared, Check @ Mu.ac.in Mumbai University has declared the results of Ph.D. Entrance Test (PET) Results 2017 on the official website of the university.

Mumbai University PET Results 2017 Declared, Check @ Mu.ac.in New Delhi: Mumbai University has declared the results of Ph.D. Entrance Test (PET) Results 2017 on the official website of the university. The Mumbai University PET results 2017 can be accessed from the official website, mu.ac.in. "Admission to PET Examination May 2017 was provisional without checking the Eligibility Criteria, therefore, the Results declared is treated to be provisional and subject to confirmation of Final Eligibility," said a statement from the Mumbai University.



"To confirm the Eligibility, Candidates are requested to contact Assistant Registrar, Thesis Section, Room No. 129, University of Mumbai, Fort Campus, Mumbai - 400 032 between 2.00 to 5.00 pm on working days", added the statement.



The PhD aspirants shall bring with them following documents in Original and One Set of Xerox Copies:



U. G. Degree Certificate

P. G. all Semester Mark sheets

P. G. Degree Certificate

Caste Certificate (if applicable)



According to the



