Mumbai University PET Results 2017 Declared, Check @ Mu.ac.in

Mumbai University has declared the results of Ph.D. Entrance Test (PET) Results 2017 on the official website of the university.

Education | | Updated: July 21, 2017 19:13 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Mumbai University PET Results 2017 Declared, Check @ Mu.ac.in

Mumbai University PET Results 2017 Declared, Check @ Mu.ac.in

New Delhi:  Mumbai University has declared the results of Ph.D. Entrance Test (PET) Results 2017 on the official website of the university. The Mumbai University PET results 2017 can be accessed from the official website, mu.ac.in. "Admission to PET Examination May 2017 was provisional without checking the Eligibility Criteria, therefore, the Results declared is treated to be provisional and subject to confirmation of Final Eligibility," said a statement from the Mumbai University. 

"To confirm the Eligibility, Candidates are requested to contact Assistant Registrar, Thesis Section, Room No. 129, University of Mumbai, Fort Campus, Mumbai - 400 032 between 2.00 to 5.00 pm on working days", added the statement.

The PhD aspirants shall bring with them following documents in Original and One Set of Xerox Copies: 

U. G. Degree Certificate 
P. G. all Semester Mark sheets
P. G. Degree Certificate
Caste Certificate (if applicable) 

According to the university, eligible candidates will be issued mark sheet Ten days after the declaration of results, and the same should be collected from Thesis Section, Fort Campus.

Click here for more Education News
 

Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READ'Bro, You Scared To See A Dead Person?': Teens Filmed, Mocked Man As He Drowned, Police Say
Mumbai University PET ResultsPET ResultsMumbai University PET Results 2017

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
TransformersSpiderman HomecomingWar for the Planet of Apes Movie ReviewJagga JasoosIndia Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreJio Phone

................................ Advertisement ................................