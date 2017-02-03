University of Madras PG Professional Degree Examination November 2016 Results Out; Revaluation Window Is Open

New Delhi: Madras University has opened the window for the revaluation of PG Professional Degree Examination results November 2016. The results were earlier declared on 29th January. The revaluation application can be done till February 6.
Madras University PG Professional Degree Examination: How to check the results
Step One: Go to the official results website of Madras University, http://egovernance.unom.ac.in/pg/
Step Two: Enter your register number
Step Three: See your results
Madras University PG Professional Degree Examination: How to register for revaluation
Step One: Go to the official revaluation website of Madras University, http://egovernance.unom.ac.in/rvinst/login_rv.asp
Step Two: Enter register number and date of birth below "PG & Professional Examinations- November - 2016 Online Application - Registration for Revaluation", then enter submit
Eligibility condition for revaluation
Madras University has given details given below as the eligibility condition for the revaluation:
M.A./M.Sc/M.Com/ M.S.W./ M.A.[LM]/MBA/M.A.[HRM]/M.Sc.[IT]/M.Sc.[CS] - Candidates admitted from the academic year 2015-2016 only.
M.Sc. (CST) (Five year integrated) - Candidates admitted from the academic year 2012-2013 only.
MCA, MBA(part time) and UG degree courses - Candidates admitted from the academic year 2014-2015 only.
Madras University PG Professional Degree Examination revaluation: Important Dates
Online window opens: 31 January
Online window closes: 6 February
The printed application along with DD or Online payment reference slip should be submitted on or before: 7 February
