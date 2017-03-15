Karnataka Budget 2017: State To Give 1.5 Lakh Laptops To Students

New Delhi: Karnataka government presented the state budget in the state assembly for the fiscal 2017-18 today which doled out goodies, freebies and sops to students and farmers. In his two-hour-long speech, presenting a populist and tax-free budget, Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddharamaiah told the lawmakers that his government would give laptops to 1.5 lakh students who join engineering, medical, polytechnic and degree courses in the colleges across the state in new academic year. The laptops will be given to first year students.
The new budget proposed a Forensic Sciences and Technology Center and that will be established in Bengaluru at a cost of Rs 20 crore. To overcome the scarcity of specialized doctors in the state, the budget proposed to start new post graduate courses in the government medical colleges.
The budget also found the mention of Dr B R Ambedkar school of Economics which is modeled on the idea of London School of Economics.
The budget also proposed a new Raichur University and new polytechnics in rural areas.
Meanwhile, the annual budget has got some allocation to the improvement of science and technology in the state. Unveiling the budgetary proposals in the Assembly, CM Siddaramaiah announced a total allocation of Rs 299 crore to IT, BT and Science and Technology Department.
A new programme 'Yuva Yuga' will be implemented to train 1,10,000 persons in IT, electronics, animation and other sectors by pooling funds from the Union Government and entrepreneurs to give thrust to skill development, he said.
(With Inputs from Agencies)
