"4% Quota Not Only For Muslims": DK Shivakumar On Big Karnataka Decision

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has backed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over the 4 per cent quota issue, which the Congress's rivals called a move to appease Muslims. The quota is not for jobs or education, but for contractors to bid for government projects worth up to Rs 1 crore.

Mr Shivakumar denied the 4 per cent quota was only for Muslims.

"The 4 per cent quota is not only for Muslims, but for all minorities and backward classes," Mr Shivakumar told reporters in Hubballi today.

Siddaramaiah on Friday announced reservations in government contracts in the state budget 2025-26, and allocated Rs 42,018 crore for the welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Though he did not take the name of any community in his speech, the budget included category 2B, which comprises Muslims exclusively.

"Under the provisions of Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement Act, the reservation provided to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Category-I, Category-IIA and Category-IIB contractors in works will be increased to Rs 2 crore," Siddaramaiah said.

The amendment to the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement (KTPP) Act was done and cleared today.

Reservation will now be given in procurement of goods and services under government departments, corporations, and institutions for suppliers belonging to SC, ST, Category 1, Category 2A, and Category 2B, up to Rs 1 crore.

Minority leaders submitted a request to reserve 4 per cent of contract works for Muslims, similar to the reservations provided for SC, ST, and other backward communities. Following this, a cabinet meeting was held under the leadership of Siddaramaiah, where discussions were conducted regarding the introduction of the bill.

The state government eventually brought the bill to amend Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements (KTPP) Act, 1999. The Finance Department already prepared the blueprint and Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil agreed to the amendment, sources said.

Slamming the state government, the BJP said the move was against the spirit of the Constitution and nothing but the "peak of appeasement politics".

State BJP president BY Vijayendra said the Congress was leading the state towards strife. Vijayendra said the state government has not released any funds for MLAs and when no tender has been called and work allotted, what's the use of reservation.

"Does the grand old party think that only Muslims constitute the minority group? I urge CM Siddaramaiah, if he is real Ahinda (a Kannada acronym for Alpasankhyataru or minorities, Hindulidavaru or backward classes, and Dalitaru or Dalits) leader, he should have enabled marginalised communities and strengthened them economically," the BJP leader said.

"Madivala, Savita and many communities also exist and need support from the state. The government is not bringing these communities into the mainstream. Instead, the government is all set for Muslim appeasement, the people will have to teach them a lesson," he said.