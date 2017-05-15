JNU To Inaugurate 'Wall of Heroes' Tomorrow To help create a spirit of respect for our real heroes, Minister of Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar and Minister of State for Defence Dr. Subhash Bhamre jointly launched a campaign to have a 'Wall of Valour' in 1,000 educational institutions across the country on May 2.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT JNU To Inaugurate The 'Wall of Heroes' Tomorrow New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will organise a function to inaugurate the 'Wall of Heroes' in the honour of martyrs on 16th May,2017 during 4.30 pm to 6.00 pm at Convention Centre of the University. "University will pay tribute to all martyrs including Paramveer Chakra awardees, and honor their family members," said a statement from the University.



Wall of Valour' in 1,000 educational institutions across the country on May 2.



JNU Programme which is planned for tomorrow is the part of this campaign.



As part of this campaign, portraits of Param Vir Chakra (PVC) decorated soldiers will be displayed at designated places on educational campuses to instill sense of nationalism among the students. This is part of a nationwide 'Vidya Veerta Abhiyan', initiated by BJP leader and former Rajya Sabha member Tarun Vijay.



JNU has also invited Army officials to participate in the function.



JNU has been witnessing student unrest over various issues for over a year after the incidents of February 9, 2016.



