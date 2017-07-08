JAC To Begin Choice Filling Process For Chandigarh Engineering and Architecture Counselling Today The online choice filling process for candidates who applied for the Chandigarh Engineering and Architecture Counselling through JAC 2017 will begin today from 2:00 pm. The Chandigarh Engineering and Architecture Counselling process is conducted for admission to six engineering and technology colleges and institutes.

39 Shares EMAIL PRINT JAC To Begin Choice Filling For Chandigarh Engineering Admission TodayJAC New Delhi: The online choice filling process for candidates who applied for the Chandigarh Engineering and Architecture Counselling through JAC 2017 will begin today from 2:00 pm. The Chandigarh Engineering and Architecture Counselling process is conducted for admission to six engineering and technology colleges and institutes. The counselling will done on the basis of ranks secured by students in the JEE Main examination for which the result was declared May 26, 2017. The registration for JAC counselling was conducted from June 5 to June 20.



JAC concluded the document verification process for reserved category candidates on July 6, 2017. The committee published the final list of candidates eligible for the choice filling process yesterday. The category-wise list is available on the official website. The list comprises of the students JEE Main rank and their rank with respect to the Chandigarh Engineering and Architecture Counselling process.



The Choice filling process will begin today from 2:00 pm and end on July 11 at 5:00 pm. Students who wish to take admission in any one of the 6 institutes participating in this counselling should check their rank with respect to this counselling and complete the process well before the last date.



The committee will publish the result of mock counselling tomorrow by 5:00 pm after which the students would be able to lock their choices.



The six institutes participating in this counseling are:



1. University Institute of Engineering and Technology, Panjab University, Chandigarh

2. Dr. S.S. Bhatnagar University Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology, Panjab University, Chandigarh (Formerly Department of Chemical Engineering & Technology)

3. University Institute of Engineering and Technology, Panjab University SSG Regional Centre, Hoshiarpur

4. PEC University of Technology, Sector 12, Chandigarh (Formerly Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh)

5. Chandigarh College of Engineering and Technology, Sector 26, Chandigarh

6. Chandigarh College of Architecture, Sector 12, Chandigarh



Click here for more





The online choice filling process for candidates who applied for the Chandigarh Engineering and Architecture Counselling through JAC 2017 will begin today from 2:00 pm. The Chandigarh Engineering and Architecture Counselling process is conducted for admission to six engineering and technology colleges and institutes. The counselling will done on the basis of ranks secured by students in the JEE Main examination for which the result was declared May 26, 2017. The registration for JAC counselling was conducted from June 5 to June 20.JAC concluded the document verification process for reserved category candidates on July 6, 2017. The committee published the final list of candidates eligible for the choice filling process yesterday. The category-wise list is available on the official website. The list comprises of the students JEE Main rank and their rank with respect to the Chandigarh Engineering and Architecture Counselling process.The Choice filling process will begin today from 2:00 pm and end on July 11 at 5:00 pm. Students who wish to take admission in any one of the 6 institutes participating in this counselling should check their rank with respect to this counselling and complete the process well before the last date.The committee will publish the result of mock counselling tomorrow by 5:00 pm after which the students would be able to lock their choices.The six institutes participating in this counseling are:1. University Institute of Engineering and Technology, Panjab University, Chandigarh2. Dr. S.S. Bhatnagar University Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology, Panjab University, Chandigarh (Formerly Department of Chemical Engineering & Technology)3. University Institute of Engineering and Technology, Panjab University SSG Regional Centre, Hoshiarpur4. PEC University of Technology, Sector 12, Chandigarh (Formerly Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh)5. Chandigarh College of Engineering and Technology, Sector 26, Chandigarh6. Chandigarh College of Architecture, Sector 12, ChandigarhClick here for more Education News